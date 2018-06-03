Michael Moore Says Roseanne Barr Is a ‘Damaged Soul’ Who’s Become ‘Hateful and Racist’ — but He Still Loves ‘Roseanne’

He wants the show to continue without her.

Michael Moore has complicated feelings when it comes to Roseanne Barr. The Oscar-winning filmmaker, who was laughed out of the room when he predicted that Donald Trump would win the 2016 election, has known Barr for 25 years — but doesn’t seem to recognize her anymore. In a lengthy Facebook post, he calls his longtime friend a “damaged soul” who’s turned into an “outright hateful and racist person.” He still loves “Roseanne,” though.

“Roseanne seems to be suffering from some sort of madness. It’s more than just saying she’s a racist,” Moore writes. “She operates in the same sewer of lies, conspiracy theories and bigotry that’s been rising in America for years and that has now succeeded in electing our current president. Totally nuts.”

“But she is also a damaged soul. Most people don’t know that she has suffered her entire life from a massive head injury she received during a serious car accident when she was a child. Her brain injuries were immense and she spent months in the hospital struggling to recover,” he continues.

Moore then touches on Barr’s childhood in Salt Lake City, where her family apparently took in Holocaust survivors as refugees; Barr referred to them as her “family.” How she got from there to here seems to be a mystery.

“Roseanne has been in a downward spiral, ranting like crazy on Twitter, spreading conspiracy theories, attacking the people she used to love, supporting Trump, and being just an outright hateful and racist person. It has been a difficult decline to witness,” Moore adds, noting that he himself has been the subject of her tirades despite their past friendship.

He still loved “Roseanne” and its depiction of a working class family, however, and believes it should continue without its namesake star. Read Moore’s full post — which also includes thoughts on Trump — here.