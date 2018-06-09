Michelle Wolf Says Bill Clinton Owes Monica Lewinsky ‘Oral,’ Not an Apology — Watch

She also says Lewinski did a "great job" as a White House intern.

As anyone who saw her White House Correspondents’ Dinner speech knows, Michelle Wolf isn’t afraid to speak truth to power. Nor is she about to apologize for it. On tomorrow’s episode of “The Break,” for instance, Wolf touches on the subject of Bill Clinton’s recent non-apology to Monica Lewinski in what’s quickly become her trademark fashion: vulgar, daring, and occasionally hilarious.

“Everyone is demanding apologies these days, and as I mentioned, I don’t apologize. But I’m happy to help you guys apologize, and I’m going to do it in a way that even the Bill Clintons of the world can get on board with: using a saxophone!” she says before bringing out an actual saxophonist for the segment. Then she gets to the brunt of her argument: “People can debate what kind of apology Bill owes Monica, but one thing he owes her for sure: oral!”

“If someone goes down on you, you go down on them. Standard double-down rules,” Wolf continues. “Bill didn’t reciprocate. This is the most egregious thing he did! This should have infuriated women. The connection is so clear to me: The enthusiasm a man shows for cunnilingus is directly proportional to his commitment to public service. In fact, at town halls, that’s the first thing we should ask politicians.”

“Monica shouldn’t have gotten any of that,” she says later in the segment. “The only thing she should have gotten was a thousand high-fives. She was an intern at the White House who blew the president. She did a great job.” Then Wolf reveals the one person who really doesn’t need to apologize: herself. Watch the full bit below.