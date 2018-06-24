Michelle Wolf Compares TV News to ‘One Long Brother Orgy From Game of Thrones’ — Watch

"You’re all getting paid and we’re all getting f**ked," she says.

“TV news used to be so lame,” Michelle Wolf says as tonight’s episode of “The Break” opens. “It used to be just Walter Cronkite saying boring things like ‘the president has been shot.'” No longer, claims the controversial commentator, as contemporary news now has “all the drama and substance and botox of a ‘Real Housewives’ wine fight.” To wit: Kellyanne Conway’s latest interaction with Chuck Todd on “Meet the Press” and Don Lemon’s confrontation with former Trump campaign advisor Steve Cortes, among others. Watch below.

“As a fan, I just love this kind of TV magic,” Wolf says after showing a clip of Lemon losing his patience with Cortes. “Watching the host act like the guest forced his way into the studio is so compelling, you almost forget that he was invited on and paid! Good job, Don! You knew full well Steve was going to lie, and you gave a fun clip to share, and that’s exactly why you invite him back all the time.”

She then shares several other clips in which talking heads with a penchant for spinning, deflecting, or outright lying are repeatedly brought on to do just that and the host in question does nothing to push back.

After showing yet another confrontation, this one involving Steve Bannon (who claims he’s never seen Donald Trump lie), Wolf says that this whole exercise is “like one long brothel orgy from ‘Game of Thrones,’ where you’re all getting paid and we’re all getting fucked.”

