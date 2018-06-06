Mira Sorvino Speaks Out on Harvey Weinstein’s Arrest: ‘It Feels Like a Really Good First Step’

"He has raped many people that I love, so it’s not really a happy occasion. I think maybe there will be some celebration when he gets convicted and goes to jail," the actress said.

Mira Sorvino is not celebrating the end of Harvey Weinstein just yet. Appearing on “TODAY” this morning for her first televised interview since coming forward with her own allegations against Harvey Weinstein last year, and the Oscar-winning actress offered a hopeful, if pragmatic answer as to how she felt seeing the former producer arrested and arraigned late last month.

“He has raped many people that I love, so it’s not really a happy occasion,” she said. “I think maybe there will be some celebration when he gets convicted and goes to jail. That is when the process will be complete and we will see justice really being served. But until then, this is a great first step.” Sorvino added, “It feels like a really good first step, it’s him finally facing real, real criminal consequences for his criminal behavior. And so for that I feel gratified but, honestly, last weekend was a very emotional one and I cried many times because just seeing him brings up a lot of bad feelings.”

Asked about her own alleged sexual assault at the hands of Weinstein, the actress explained, “[I] didn’t really understand the law and I didn’t think I was important enough to make a big enough deal over, I just kind of tried to put it to the side and keep working and go on about my life.”

In a report published by Ronan Farrow at The New Yorker last October, Sorvino accused Weinstien of sexual harassment in the 1990s. The actress told Farrow that Weinstein started massaging her shoulders and tried to get physical with her at a hotel room in Toronto around the 1995 release of “Mighty Aphrodite.”

Directors such as Peter Jackson and Terry Zwigoff later accused Weinstein of blacklisting Sorvino from auditioning for parts in “The Lord of the Rings” and “Bad Santa,” respectively.

The actress was also asked about how things might have been different, had the alleged victims been able to bond together earlier, and Sorvino teared up when answering, “I think we would have found strength in numbers and we would have done something a lot sooner.”

Just yesterday, the accused rapist and disgraced former Hollywood mogul pled not guilty on to charges of rape and other acts of sexual misconduct during a morning arraignment at New York’s Supreme Court.

Weinstein is also being investigated by police in Los Angeles and London. Since early October, more than 100 women have accused him of improper behavior. Actresses Asia Argento, Rose McGowan, and Paz de la Huerta are among those who say Weinstein raped them; they all issued public statements reacting to his surrender to the NYPD on May 25. Weinstein’s legal troubles also include a sexual harassment and defamation lawsuit from Ashley Judd, filed last month.

You can watch the full interview from “TODAY” below.

