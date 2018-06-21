MoviePass Adding ‘Bring-A-Friend’ Option and Surge Pricing, Which Will Cost You More Money to See Popular Films

The company is also adding a premium plan in which subscribers can see movies in IMAX or Real 3D.

MoviePass has announced a handful of additions to its service that are set to go into effect this summer (via Business Insider). The most controversial change is what MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe is calling “high-demand pricing,” which is more or less surge pricing. Films MoviePass deems popular will have an extra price on them ranged from $2 to $6. High-demand pricing is being added sometime in July.

High-demand pricing means that in addition to paying the monthly fee for MoviePass, subscribers will pay an additional amount for certain titles. When MoviePass says the surge pricing will be added to “popular” films, it’s most likely referring to the major studio tentpoles. However, just because a movie gets surge pricing does not mean it will have it for the entirety of its release. Lowe said high-demand pricing will be happen “at certain times” for movies, such as on opening weekend. Subscribers who sign up for the annual MoviePass plan will not be subject to high-demand pricing.

Other new additions to MoviePass set to debut this summer are a “bring-a-friend” option and a premium price option that allows subscribers to see movies in IMAX or Real 3D. The bring-a-friend addition will allow subscribers to add a movie ticket for a non-MoviePass moviegoer. The price of the additional ticket will cost “somewhere near the retail price of the ticket.” The bring-a-friend option won’t make it cheaper for your friend to see the movie, but it will allow you to select seats next to each other if assigned seating is available in a theater.

The premium price option will put an added fee on movies in IMAX or 3D. MoviePass currently offers subscribers the option to see standard 2D movies. MoviePass’ additions announcement comes on the heels of AMC Theaters launching its own subscription-based ticketing service, which gives members the chance to see three movies a week for $19.99 a month.

