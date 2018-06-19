2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Full Winners List — Updated Live

With seven nominations each, "Black Panther" and "Stranger Things" are the titles to beat at the Tiffany Haddish-hosted ceremony.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards broadcast is underway. Known as the MTV Movie Awards until 2017, the ceremony commingled tentpole, network, Netflix, and reality stars this weekend at Santa Monica Airport’s Barker Hangar. Host Tiffany Haddish also vied for a pair of Golden Popcorns for her breakout performance in “Girls Trip”: Scene Stealer and Best Comedic Performance.

“Black Panther” and “Stranger Things” led the nominations with seven apiece. Winners were announced in 14 categories, and the evening also featured musical duets from Mustard and Nick Jonas, plus Chloe x Halle, who will open for Beyoncé and Jay-Z on their OTR II tour this summer. Special superlatives also went to Chris Pratt and Emmy-winning writer Lena Waithe.

After experimenting with genderless categories in the mid-aughts, the award show abandoned the male/female distinctions for good following the soirée’s 25th year. When the change was announced, MTV President Chris McCarthy referred to traditional Best Actor and Best Actress honors “antiquated.” Four of the five Best Performance in a Show nominees tonight are women, while the movie counterpart includes three men and two women.

Read on for the full list of winners.

BEST MOVIE

“Avengers: Infinity War” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

“Black Panther” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

“Girls Trip” (Universal Pictures)

“It” (New Line Cinema)

“Wonder Woman” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

BEST SHOW

“13 Reasons Why” (Netflix)

“Game of Thrones” (HBO)

“Grown-ish” (Freeform)

“Riverdale” (The CW)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Chadwick Boseman — “Black Panther”

Timothée Chalamet — “Call Me by Your Name”

Ansel Elgort — “Baby Driver”

Daisy Ridley — “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Saoirse Ronan — “Lady Bird”

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Millie Bobby Brown — “Stranger Things”

Darren Criss — “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Katherine Langford — “13 Reasons Why”

Issa Rae — “Insecure”

Maisie Williams — “Game of Thrones”

Marvel

BEST HERO

Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther) — “Black Panther”

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) — “Game of Thrones”

Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman) — “Wonder Woman”

Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash) — “The Flash”

Daisy Ridley (Rey) — “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Marvel

BEST VILLAIN

Josh Brolin (Thanos) — “Avengers: Infinity War

Adam Driver (Kylo Ren) — “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Michael B. Jordan (N’Jadaka/Erik Killmonger) — “Black Panther”

Aubrey Plaza (Lenny Busker) — “Legion”

Bill Skarsgard (Pennywise) — “It”

20th Century Fox

BEST KISS

“Jane the Virgin” — Gina Rodriguez (Jane) and Justin Baldoni (Rafael)

“Love, Simon” — Nick Robinson (Simon) and Keiynan Lonsdale (Bram)

“Ready Player One” — Olivia Cooke (Sam) and Tye Sheridan (Wade)

“Riverdale” — KJ Apa (Archie) and Camila Mendes (Veronica)

“Stranger Things” — Finn Wolfhard (Mike) and Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven)

Courtesy Netflix

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Talitha Bateman (Janice) — “Annabelle: Creation”

Emily Blunt (Evelyn Abbott) — “A Quiet Place”

Sophia Lillis (Beverly Marsh) — “It”

Cristin Milioti (Nanette Cole) — “Black Mirror”

Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) — “Stranger Things”

BEST ON-SCREEN TEAM

“Black Panther” — Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/ Black Panther), Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Letitia Wright (Shuri)

“It” — Finn Wolfhard (Richie), Sophia Lillis (Beverly), Jaeden Lieberher (Bill), Jack Dylan Grazer (Eddie), Wyatt Oleff (Stanley), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Ben), Chosen Jacobs (Mike)

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” — Dwayne Johnson (Smolder), Kevin Hart (Mouse), Jack Black (Shelly), Karen Gillan (Ruby), Nick Jonas (Seaplane)

“Ready Player One” — Tye Sheridan (Wade), Olivia Cooke (Samantha), Philip Zhao (Sho), Win Morisaki (Daito), Lena Waithe (Aech)

“Stranger Things” — Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Noah Schnapp (Will), Sadie Sink (Max)

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Jack Black — “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”

Tiffany Haddish — “Girls Trip”

Dan Levy — “Schitt’s Creek”

Kate McKinnon — “Saturday Night Live”

Amy Schumer — “I Feel Pretty”

SCENE STEALER

Tiffany Haddish (Dina) — “Girls Trip”

Dacre Montgomery (Billy Hargrove) — “Stranger Things”

Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom) — “Riverdale”

Taika Waititi (Korg) — “Thor: Ragnarok”

Letitia Wright (Shuri) — “Black Panther”

BEST FIGHT

“Atomic Blonde” — Charlize Theron (Lorraine) vs. Daniel Hargrave (Sniper), Greg Rementer (Spotter)

“Avengers: Infinity War” — Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch) vs. Carrie Coon (Proxima Midnight)

“Black Panther” — Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) vs. Winston Duke (M’Baku)

“Thor: Ragnarok” — Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) vs. Chris Hemsworth (Thor)

“Wonder Woman” — Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) vs. German Soldiers

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

“Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story”

“Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated”

“Gaga: Five Foot Two”

“Jay-Z’s ‘Footnotes for 4:44′”

“The Defiant Ones”

BEST REALITY SERIES

“The Kardashians” (E!)

“Love & Hip Hop” (VH1)

“Real Housewives” (Bravo)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

“Vanderpump Rules” (Bravo)

TRAILBLAZER AWARD

Lena Waithe

GENERATION AWARD

Chris Pratt

