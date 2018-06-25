Netflix Celebrates 47 Black Actors and Directors in Video Declaring Inclusivity a ‘Movement, Not a Moment’ — Watch

Ava DuVernay, Spike Lee, Logan Browning, Caleb McLaughlin, and more come together to prove Netflix is leading the charge on Hollywood inclusivity.

Netflix debuted a new advertisement during the 2018 BET Awards celebrating the black actors, directors, and creatives who are able to call the streaming giant their home. Directed by Lacey Duke, the promo is titled “A Great Day in Hollywood” and takes inspiration from the 1958 photo “A Great Day in Harlem.”

According to the advertisement’s official longline, the video marks “a moment in time within Hollywood where Black people are getting more opportunities across the industry.” The video includes directors such as Ava DuVernay, Justin Simien, and Spike Lee, plus actors Laverne Cox, Logan Browning, Alfre Woodard, Mike Colter, and Lena Waithe.

“Stranger Things” star Caleb McLaughlin narrates the video and declares: “We’re writing while black, nuanced and complex, resilient and strong. This is not a moment. This is a movement.”

“It was a pretty magical couple of hours,” Duke told Deadline about directing the ad. “All these amazingly talented, beautiful individuals in one space being supportive and just looking stunning together, all here to pull off this one take wonder! It was probably the most overwhelming two hours of my career. I was just so happy to be a part of history.”

Watch the “A Great Day in Hollywood” video below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.