Conservatives Don’t Like Netflix Anymore

Conservatives appear to be falling out of love with Netflix. Public-opinion pollster YouGov has tracked favorable impressions of the streaming service along ideological lines over the last few months, finding that those who self-identify as Republicans have grown less fond of Netflix while self-described Democrats have shown a 15-percent gain in positive impressions.

The development isn’t entirely surprising, given some of Netflix’s recent additions to its never-ending stream of original content: Barack and Michelle Obama signed a multi-year production deal last month that will see them working on everything from docu-series and documentary features to unscripted shows and feature films; too, Susan Rise, Obama’s former National Security Advisor and a favorite among right-leaning conspiracy theorists, recently joined the company’s board of directors.

Also unlikely to endear conservatives to Netflix: “The Break With Michelle Wolf,” whose host tore into Donald Trump, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and the rest of the current administration at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Overall, 62.8 percent of Democrats say they have a favorable perception to just 41.8 percent of Republicans. Netflix currently has approximately 125 million subscribers, meaning it’s likely to weather this particular storm.