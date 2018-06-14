Netflix’s ‘First Time I Saw Me’ Spotlights Transgender Celebrities for Pride Month — Watch

Jamie Clayton and Elliot Fletcher are among the guests.

Netflix is honoring Pride Month by partnering with GLAAD for “First Time I Saw Me,” a video series featuring transgender celebrities discussing media representation. Among the guests are “Sense8” star Jamie Clayton, Nick Adams, Jazz Jennings, Laure Jane Grace, Tiq Milan, Meredith Talusan, and “Shameless” actor Elliot Fletcher. “There weren’t a lot of characters that I super, super identified with,” Fletcher says in one of the videos.

One exception was Angel from “Rent,” whom Fletcher says was so cool just because she was so out there and authentic and so willing to just be totally herself no matter what. I really, really loved her. I still do, I have a tattoo on my leg of her name.”

Nick Adams, GLAAD’s Director of Transgender Media & Representation, explained the impetus for the series: “In the past few years, Hollywood has made an effort to create and cast transgender characters in a more authentic way,” he told Variety.

“However, we have a long way to go before the full diversity of the trans community is portrayed in film and TV. It was wonderful to work with Netflix to create an opportunity for trans people to talk about what the future of transgender storytelling can look like, and we look forward to working with Netflix and other networks, creators, and studios to help create the next generation of trans characters and stories.”

“First Time I Saw Me” comes shortly after a study revealed that self-identified conservatives have an increasingly negative perception of Netflix, which recently signed a production deal with Michelle and Barack Obama and launched “The Break with Michelle Wolf,” a talk show hosted by the controversial comedian.





