New to Netflix in July: ‘Her,’ ‘Blue Valentine,’ ‘Jurassic Park,’ and More Worth Streaming

Another month, another batch of good (and not so good) movies coming to Netflix. Ever timely, the streaming service is adding the first three “Jurassic Park” movies to coincide with the release of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” not to mention several movies that aren’t about dinosaurs run amok: “Her,” “Happy Gilmore,” “We Own the Night,” “Blue Valentine,” “Gone Baby Gone,” “Menace II Society,” “Chocolat,” “The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter,” “The Princess Diaries,” and more.

Avail yourself of the full list below:

July 1

Chocolat

Deceived

Finding Neverland

Get Smart

Happy Gilmore

Interview with the Vampire

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Menace II Society

Pandorum

Penelope

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Spanglish

Stealth

Swordfish

The Boondock Saints

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

The Princess Diaries

The Voices

Traitor

Troy

Van Helsing

We Own the Night

We the Marines

What We Started

July 2

Dance Academy: The Comeback

Romina

July 5

Blue Valentine

July 6

Sacred Games (Netflix Original)

Samantha! (Netflix Original)

The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter (Netflix Film)

The Skin of The Wolf (Netflix Film)

White Fang (Netflix Film)

July 7

Scream 4

July 12

Gone Baby Gone

July 13

How It Ends (Netflix Film)

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

Sugar Rush (Netflix Original)

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants (Netflix Original)

July 15

Going for Gold

July 20

Amazing Interiors (Netflix Original)

Dark Tourist (Netflix Original)

Duck Duck Goose (Netflix Film)

Father of the Year (Netflix Film)

Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot (Netflix Original)

July 22

An Education

Disney’s Bolt

July 24

El Aviso (The Warning) (Netflix Film)

July 27

Cupcake & Dino — General Services (Netflix Original)

Extinction (Netflix Original)

Roman Empire: Reign of Blood: Master of Rome (Netflix Original)

The Bleeding Edge (Netflix Original)

Welcome to the Family (Netflix Original)

July 28

The Company Men

July 29

Her

