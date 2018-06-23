New to Netflix in July: ‘Her,’ ‘Blue Valentine,’ ‘Jurassic Park,’ and More Worth Streaming

Another month, another batch of good (and not so good) movies coming to Netflix. Ever timely, the streaming service is adding the first three “Jurassic Park” movies to coincide with the release of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” not to mention several movies that aren’t about dinosaurs run amok: “Her,” “Happy Gilmore,” “We Own the Night,” “Blue Valentine,” “Gone Baby Gone,” “Menace II Society,” “Chocolat,” “The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter,” “The Princess Diaries,” and more.
Avail yourself of the full list below:
July 1
Chocolat
Deceived
Finding Neverland
Get Smart
Happy Gilmore
Interview with the Vampire
Journey to the Center of the Earth
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Menace II Society
Pandorum
Penelope
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Spanglish
Stealth
Swordfish
The Boondock Saints
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
The Princess Diaries
The Voices
Traitor
Troy
Van Helsing
We Own the Night
We the Marines
What We Started
July 2
Dance Academy: The Comeback
Romina
July 5
Blue Valentine
July 6
Sacred Games (Netflix Original)
Samantha! (Netflix Original)
The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter (Netflix Film)
The Skin of The Wolf (Netflix Film)
White Fang (Netflix Film)
July 7
Scream 4
July 12
Gone Baby Gone
July 13
How It Ends (Netflix Film)
Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
Sugar Rush (Netflix Original)
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants (Netflix Original)
July 15
Going for Gold
July 20
Amazing Interiors (Netflix Original)
Dark Tourist (Netflix Original)
Duck Duck Goose (Netflix Film)
Father of the Year (Netflix Film)
Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot (Netflix Original)
July 22
An Education
Disney’s Bolt
July 24
El Aviso (The Warning) (Netflix Film)
July 27
Cupcake & Dino — General Services (Netflix Original)
Extinction (Netflix Original)
Roman Empire: Reign of Blood: Master of Rome (Netflix Original)
The Bleeding Edge (Netflix Original)
Welcome to the Family (Netflix Original)
July 28
The Company Men
July 29
Her
