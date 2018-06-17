The Best TV Shows on Each Network, Right Now – June 2018

Each network. One show. Only the best.

June means summertime fun can begin in earnest. But while this used to be the time when reruns would air, fresh new TV content is a year-round occurrence these days. Plus, now that the deadline to qualify for the Emmys have passed, the networks can relax a little when it comes to overloading our schedules.

But just because the awards contenders have been pushed out, that doesn’t mean we’re getting sub-par shows. In fact, stimulating and creative TV can be had if you know where to look, and of course, some networks save some of their most fun stuff for the summer. Think of these shows as the equivalent of beach reads.

This is where IndieWire comes in. Since it’s our business to know TV, we’ve put in the hours to watch as much as our eyeballs and sleep schedules will allow in order to curate this list for you. Only the very best show on each network will be represented.

We also have access to many subscription services that the average person does not, or at least can’t subscribe to on an ongoing basis. We’re also making our way through these newer shows and platforms as well, so keep an eye on this list to see what new venues for programming you might want to check out for the summer.

For example, this might be the time to try out a subscription to YouTube Premium, which made its debut on our list with its addictive “Karate Kid” sequel series “Cobra Kai” last month. The service continues to take features as an inspiration point this month with the Doug Liman-directed “Impulse.”

Ah, but what about the perpetual thorn in our critical side Netflix. We love all the offerings, but how can we pick among all of them, especially when they differ so widely? Among the contenders this month are the return of the consistently hilarious “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” the long-awaited “Arrested Development,” more of the heartwarming revival that is “Queer Eye,” a bizarre Korean detective show, the movie finale of a groundbreaking sci-fi series, or the return to a legendary true crime series.

And since it’s summer, there’s no point in wasting time inside your home on shows unless they’re worthwhile. Therefore, not every network will be represented for the month if their shows just don’t make the grade. Perhaps next month they’ll do better and get back on the list. And, as always, more coverage of current TV can be found in IndieWire’s TV reviews and episode reviews sections.

So, how does a show make the list? It’s simple.

To be eligible:

a) weekly releases must have aired new episodes within the given month, or

b) full season releases must have premiered no later than the previous month.

That’s it! And now, let’s move on to the list, which you can access through the gallery above or just click here.