‘Night Comes On’ Trailer: Jordana Spiro and Angelica Nwandu’s Sundance Winner Announces Arrival of Big New Talents

Exclusive: Co-written alongside Nwandu, Spiro's directorial debut features two breakout performances from Dominique Fishback and Tatum Marilyn Hall.

Four years after bringing their script to the Sundance Screenwriters Lab, filmmakers Jordana Spiro and Angelica Nwandu debuted their first film together, the moving family drama “Night Comes On,” at this year’s festival. It was a stellar homecoming for the newbie filmmaking pair — Spiro is best known for her acting, and is currently starring on “Ozark,” while Nwandu founded the celebrity gossip site The Shade Room — and they even walked away from the fest with a NEXT Innovator Award from the jury.

Spiro and Nwandu aren’t the only breakout talents the film has to offer either, as its stars — including “The Deuce” actress Dominique Fishback and newcomer Tatum Marilyn Hall — both turn in revelatory dramatic performances, bonded together by their warm, believable chemistry.

“Night Comes On” follows Angel LaMere (Fishback) as she is released from juvenile detention on the eve of her 18th birthday. Haunted by her past, Angel embarks on a journey with her 10-year-old sister (Hall) to avenge her mother’s death. The film’s first trailer shows off Fishback and Hall’s bond, while also hinting at Spiro’s skill behind the camera, a neorealist slice of life that doesn’t make any easy choices.

Check out the first trailer and poster for “Night Comes On” below. Samuel Goldwyn Films will release the film in theaters and on VOD on August 3.

