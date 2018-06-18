‘Nobody’s Fool’ Trailer: Tiffany Haddish Gets Out of Prison and Causes Mayhem in Tyler Perry Comedy

"Southside With You" breakout Tika Sumpter and "Glee" favorite Amber Riley co-star in Perry's new movie.

Tiffany Haddish’s Hollywood dominance continues this fall in “Nobody’s Fool.” The latest film from writer-director Tyler Perry casts the comedy favorite and “Southside With You” breakout Tika Sumpter as mismatched sisters who team up to find the man cat-fishing Sumpter’s character. Haddish’s character, Tanya, is fresh out of prison and ready to cause some mayhem.

“Nobody’s Fool” is the second star vehicle for Haddish set for release this fall. The comedian appears opposite Kevin Hart in “Night School,” in theaters September 29. Haddish also has a small supporting role in this summer’s “Uncle Drew.” The actress has been on a role ever since breaking out with “Girls Trip” in summer 2017, recently appearing on Tracy Morgan’s TBS comedy series “The Last OG.”

The “Nobody’s Fool” trailer puts Haddish’s hijinks front and center. The film also stars Whoopi Goldberg and Omari Hardwick.

“Paramount Pictures” will release “Nobody’s Fool” in theaters November 2.