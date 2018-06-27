‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ First Look: Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt Are Your 1969 Acting Dreamboats

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" marks DiCaprio and Pitt's second collaboration each with Quentin Tarantino.

Leonardo DiCaprio has shared the official first look at Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” The actor, who is reuniting with the filmmaker after his villainous turn in “Django Unchained,” posted a photo to his Instagram page of himself and co-star Brad Pitt in character as Rick Dalton and Cliff Booth, respectively. The movie is set in 1969 and both actors are channeling the era in the best way possible.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” centers around Dalton and Booth, a struggling actor and his best friend and stuntman. Dalton was once a popular television star and he’s now trying to make a career in the Hollywood film world, but his plan somehow gets mixed up with the Manson Family murders. Dalton and Booth’s home is next door to Sharon Tate, played by Margot Robbie. The cast also includes Michael Madsen, Dakota Fanning, James Mardsen, and Damien Lewis.

Tarantino is shooting the film this summer in the Los Angeles area. “Hollywood” marks the director’s ninth feature film, which means it’s going to be his penultimate effort if he plans on sticking with directing 10 movies before retirement. The movie reunites him with DiCaprio, Pitt (“Inglourious Basterds”), and his longtime cinematographer Robert Richardson.

Sony Pictures will release “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” in theaters August 9, 2019. Check out the first look below.

First look. #OnceUponATimeInHollywood A post shared by Leonardo DiCaprio (@leonardodicaprio) on Jun 27, 2018 at 6:00am PDT

