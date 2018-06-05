‘Operation Finale’ Trailer: Oscar Isaac Hunts For an Infamous Nazi Leader

Chris Weitz directs this true story drama about Mossad agent Peter Malkin.

Following the release of “Annihilation” earlier this year, Oscar Isaac is set to return to the big screen this September in the historical thriller “Operation Finale.” The drama is the latest from Chris Weitz and is based on the true story of Mossad agent Peter Malkin, who infiltrated Argentina in the 1960s to capture former Nazi officer Adolf Eichmann. Eichmann was infamous for being the mastermind behind the transportation logistics during the Holocaust.

“Operation Finale” stars Isaac in the lead role of Malkin, while Sir Ben Kingsley takes on Eichmann. The supporting cast includes Lior Raz, Melanie Laurent, Nick Kroll, and “Bill Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk” breakout Joe Alwyn. The film is notable for being Chris Weitz’s first directorial effort since “A Better Life” in 2011.

MGM will release ” Operation Finale” in theaters September 14. Watch the first trailer below.