‘Orange is the New Black’ Season 6: Netflix Announces Return With a Post-Riot Litchfield — Watch

It's a whole new world for the ladies of Litchfield in the new season of Jenji Kohan's prison drama.

“Orange is the New Black” will return to Netflix for a sixth season on July 27, the platform announced today. An ominous teaser surveys the damage done during the season 5 riot, showing a destroyed Litchfield mess hall, the metaphorical dust settling. Season 5 threw viewers for a loop when it decompressed the storytelling, taking the entire 13 episodes to cover the several-day inmate uprising. Usually, the show unfolds over a few weeks, but season 5 was told almost in real-time.

Following a harrowing murder of Poussey (Samira Wiley) at the end of season 4, marking a new shift in the series that began as a somewhat dark comedy. While early seasons focused more on the love lives and internal alliances of the women of Litchfield, season 5 took the show to more dramatic places, at times playing more like horror than comedy. It is yet to be seen whether season 6 will head further down that path. The only dialogue in the teaser is a tinny voiceover of Piper (Taylor Schilling) announcing, “It’s a whole new world,” while a graphic reads: “To the max.” Could Litchfield become a maximum security prison following the riot?

“Orange is the New Black” was created by Jenji Kohan for Netflix. It stars Taylor Schilling, Laura Prepon, Danielle Brooks, Natasha Lyonne, Uzo Aduba, Yael Stone, and Lea Delaria, among others. Season 6 will premiere on Netflix on July 27.

Check out the teaser below.