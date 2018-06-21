‘Ozark’ Season 2 Trailer, Premiere Date, and Foreboding First-Look Photos Revealed

The Netflix crime series returns in late summer to show what happens to the Byrde family next.

“People make choices, Wendy. Choices have consequences,” says Marty Byrde in the trailer for the highly anticipated second season of “Ozark.” Netflix released the trailer, along with first-look photos and the crime series’ return date, on Thursday.

When last viewers left Marty (Jason Bateman), the financial investor was resigned to send his family off to seek a new life, untainted by his criminal dealings in the Ozarks. He intended to stay behind alone to continue money laundering for crime lords, but in the end, his family returned to stick by his side. Now it seems that Marty’s money problems are officially a family affair.

During an FYC event for “Ozark” earlier this month, Bateman teased what is coming to Season 2 in a general way, saying that the action will pick right back up from where it left off with the Byrde family reunited. But this year, the stakes are higher — since he has more than double the amount of money to launder. But since it’s no longer tourist season, he’ll have to figure out innovative ways to wash all that cash. In addition, the dynamics of his relationship with local Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner) will be challenged when a new player enters the picture. In turn, she will have her own identity crisis.

Season 2 will also mark the arrival of guest star Janet McTeer, who was last seen on another Netflix series to play a mysterious but key figure on “Marvel’s Jessica Jones.” Take a look at the trailer and the first-look photos below:

The deer head, the funeral, the skeleton, and all that shooting. “Ozark” sure doesn’t look like it’s gotten any tamer.

”Ozark” Season 2 will be released on Aug. 31 on Netflix.