Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi Scolded at ‘Won’t You Be My Neighbor?’ Screening: ‘What Would Mr. Rogers Think About You?’

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi was greeted by protestors at a Florida movie theater after a June 22 evening screening of “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” As reported by Orlando Weekly, hecklers scolded Bondi after the movie and one protester used the documentary’s subject, Mr. Rogers, to insult Bondi.

“What would Mr. Rogers think about you and your legacy in Florida?” a protestor shouts at Bondi in a video taken at the movie theater (embedded below). “Taking away health insurance from people with pre-existing conditions, Pam Bondi!”

Other protestors in the video can be heard yelling “Shame on you!” and “You’re a horrible person!” The video was posted on Twitter by Timothy Burke and went viral with over 8,000 re-tweets and 25,000 likes.

Bondi has been the subject of backlash since announcing a plan to end health care protections for people with pre-existing conditions. The Republican Attorney General signed a bill in February joining 19 other states in a lawsuit to overturn the Affordable Care Act, which affects over 1.5 million people in Florida as of June 2018. The Trump administration announced this month it would not be fighting against the lawsuit.

Orlando Weekly also notes (via PolitiFact Florida) Bondi has been criticized by Democrats for making a Trump-related lawsuit in Florida disappear after he gave her political campaign a $25,000 donation. The movie theater heckling of Bondi follows on the heels of Trump press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders being denied service at a Virginia restaurant on moral grounds.

IndieWire has reached out to “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” distributor Focus Features for further comment. The documentary is now playing in theaters.

