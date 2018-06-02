‘Pet Sematary’ Remake: Amy Seimetz and Jason Clarke to Star in New Adaptation of Stephen King Novel

John Lithgow will be joining them.

Stephen King’s novels have been adapted so many times that several have been made into films and television series more than once. “Pet Sematary” is set to follow the likes of “It” and “The Shining,” with Amy Seimetz and Jason Clarke set to star in a new adaptation directed by “Starry Eyes” helmers Kevin Kolsch and Dennis Widmyer. Variety first reported the news.

The project marks quite a leap for the writing/directing team, whose body-horror indie was considerably more small-scale than this new venture. Published in 1983, “Pet Sematary” was first made into a movie six years later and grossed $57 million against an $11 million budget; a sequel was released in 1992 but was less successful.

Seimetz was recently seen in “Alien: Covenant,” “Lean on Pete,” and “Stranger Things,” while Clarke starred as Teddy Kennedy in “Chappaquiddick” (which is being rebranded as “The Senator” for its home-video release) and “Mudbound.” John Lithgow will co-star alongside them in “Pet Sematary,” which is slated for an August 19, 2019 release courtesy of Paramount.