Pierce Brosnan Wants Tom Hardy to Be the Next James Bond: ‘You Need an Actor Who Can Put a Bit of Wiggle Into It’

Same, Pierce Brosnan. Same.

No one knows who the next James Bond will be, but everybody has an opinion. That includes Pierce Brosnan, who starred as 007 in “GoldenEye,” “Tomorrow Never Dies,” “The World Is Not Enough,” and “Die Another Day” from 1995–2002. He revealed his choice during an interview with the Mail on Sunday’s Event magazine.“I think Tom Hardy could be a good Bond. I’d be happy to see him do it.”

“You need an actor who can put a bit of wiggle into it — that’s what makes Bond,” Brosnan adds. Hardy is no stranger to the world of high-profile franchises, having starred in everything from “The Dark Knight Rises” and “Mad Max: Fury Road” to the upcoming “Venom.”

Brosnan’s enthusiasm for a new 007 doesn’t mean he isn’t a fan of the current Bond, however: “Daniel Craig has been an incredible Bond,” he says of his successor. “He’s very physical, he looks lethal. You genuinely believe this is someone who could kill a man.”

After more than two years of speculation, Craig finally confirmed last year that he’ll return as the world’s most famous spy for a final mission. “Trainspotting,” “28 Days Later,” and “Slumdog Millionaire” helmer Danny Boyle will direct the untitled Bond 25, which is scheduled to be released on November 8, 2019.

