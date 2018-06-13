‘Predator’ Cinematographer Responds to Troll Accusing the Movie of Having Bad CGI: ‘You’re Wrong As F*ck’

Larry Fong is no stranger to working with CGI after shooting "Sucker Punch" and "Kong Skull: Island," but that's not the route he took for Shane Black's "Predator" reboot.

The cinematography of Larry Fong is largely defined by the way he incorporates CGI into each shot. The DP’s breakthrough came with “300,” and Fong went on to serve as cinematographer on other Zack Snyder films like “Sucker Punch,” “Watchmen,” and “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” plus VFX-heavy titles like “Super 8” and “Kong: Skull Island.” Fong’s next effort is Shane Black’s “The Predator,” but he wants you to know it’s not the kind of CGI-filled extravaganza he’s been known to unleash in the past.

Shane Black shared a new image from the movie on his Twitter page, which earned a negative reaction from one fan unhappy over what he thought looked like an over reliance on visual effects. The fan responded to Black on social media by saying, “That looks CGI as fuck.” Fong saw the user’s criticism and tweeted his own response to him: “There’s no CGI in the shot. Therefore you’re wrong as fuck.”

Fong and Black were adamant about using as many practical effects as possible from the start of production on “The Predator,” especially when it came to rendering the titular aliens. Black made headlines in April 2017 when he tweeted during production that he was standing next to an actual predator on set. “No, it is not all CGI,” Black tweeted at the time.

“The Predator” is the fourth installment in the franchise, which kicked off with 1987’s “Predator.” The new movie, starring Boyd Holbrook, Olivia Munn, and Trevante Rhodes, featured advanced aliens who become genetically modified with each new planet they visit. The predators come to Earth and face off against an elite group of assassins who become humanity’s last hope for survival.

20th Century Fox will release “The Predator” nationwide September 14.

That looks CGI as fuck. — Irving Eduardo (@gisholand1) June 12, 2018

There’s no CGI in the shot. Therefore you’re wrong as fuck. https://t.co/zfkj2NcfmC — Larry Fong (@larryfong) June 12, 2018

