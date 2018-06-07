‘Queer Eye’ Season 2 Trailer Promises More Tearjerking ‘Make-Betters’ — Watch

A woman and a transgender man are two of the new people whose lives will be changed by the Fab Five on June 15.

For those who fell in love with Antoni, Bobby, Jonathan, Karamo, and Tan this February as they roamed the Atlanta area helping men in need of life advice, a new shipment of feel-good television is in store. Season 2 of the Emmy-eligible unscripted series, which also filmed in Georgia last summer, debuts on Netflix Friday, June 15.

The new episodes include some twists, especially when it comes to the folks receiving the full “Queer Eye” treatment: While Season 1 did include a notable installment featuring A.J., a gay man still in the middle of his coming-out journey, Season 2’s “heroes” include, for the first time, a woman as well as a transgender man. All of them will get fashion, grooming, design, food, and culture guidance, as well as some bonding time with the Fab Five that will tug at our heartstrings.

The official description, per Netflix:

This season, the Queer Eye Fab Five return to the Georgia heartland, forging connections with communities from a wide array of backgrounds and beliefs often contrary to their own, touching on everything from self-love and faith, to immigration and how to make the perfect homemade poke bowls and more!

You can get a glimpse of what’s to come — including marriage proposals, fancy new suits, and plenty of tears — below. “Queer Eye” returns Friday, June 15. Check out the official site here.