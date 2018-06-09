‘Rick and Morty’ Recorded a Birthday Song for Kanye West, and It’s as Weird as You’d Expect — Listen

Kim Kardashian West commissioned the special tune.

Kim Kardashian West recently took some time out of her busy schedule — which, in addition to filming her reality show, includes persuading Donald Trump to commute the sentence of Alice Marie Johnson — to get husband Kanye West a birthday gift: a song from “Rick and Morty.” Kanye just turned 41 and, much to the envy of Dan Harmon fans, had a tune composed just for him.

The two-minute track, which features a simple beat and alternates between dialogue and singing, finds Rick persuading Morty to break into Kanye’s house and celebrate his birthday. “Crawling through the window right now / It’s Kanye’s birthday time / Crawling now across the floor to his bed / He’s got nice sheets,” Rick sings as his grandson protests that they shouldn’t be in there. “I don’t think this is okay. Someone’s gonna come in here, Rick!”

“Rick and Morty” was recently renewed by Adult Swim for 70 more episodes, which means the duo’s antics shan’t be ending anytime soon. Listen to Kanye’s birthday song below.