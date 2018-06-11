Robert De Niro Goes Off Script at Tony Awards to Say ‘F*ck You, Donald Trump,’ Receives Standing Ovation

CBS, which was airing the awards ceremony with a 10-second delay, censored the comment during the live broadcast.

Robert De Niro is not shy when it comes to speaking out against Donald Trump, so it’s not too surprising to hear the actor went off script while presenting Bruce Springsteen’s performance during the 2018 Tony Awards telecast. “I’m just going to say one thing,” De Niro said, “Fuck Trump! It’s no longer ‘down with Trump.’ It’s ‘fuck Trump!'” The audience inside Radio City Music Hall jumped to their feet to give De Niro a standing ovation while the actor pumped his fists in celebration.

CBS confirmed to Variety following the ceremony that De Niro’s comments were not planned and the actor improvised to bash the President. The network was airing the 2018 Tony Awards on a 10-second delay and was able to censor De Niro’s comments on the live broadcast.

“Mr. De Niro’s comments were unscripted and unexpected,” CBS said in a statement. “The offensive language was deleted from the broadcast.”

De Niro has been on a roll this year when it comes to slamming Trump. During the opening lunch at the Tribeca Film Festival in April, the actor called Trump a “mad man” and a “low life.” Attending the National Board of Review awards ceremony at the start of the year, De Niro called the President a “fucking idiot” and referred to him as both “baby-in-chief” and “jerkoff-in-chief.”

You can watch De Niro’s uncensored Tony moment in the embedded video below.

Robert De Niro’s popularity is suddenly rising in Canada. pic.twitter.com/30LPxiWg7f #TonyAwards — David Beard (@dabeard) June 11, 2018

