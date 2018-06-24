Roseanne Tearfully Apologizes: ‘I Horribly Regret It…I’ve Lost Everything’

She also claims she would never refer to a black person as a monkey, which she did.

Roseanne Barr called in to the Rabbi Shmuley Podcast yesterday to both apologize and claim that she never did the thing that got “Roseanne” canceled. “I’m a lot of things. I’m a loudmouth and all that stuff, but I’m not stupid, for God’s sake, and I never would have wittingly called any black person…say they are a monkey,” she said during her emotional appearance.

Barr did exactly that in a tweet that read, “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj,” with “vj” standing for former President Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett. The actress and comedienne’s penchant for controversial tweets was nothing new, but this one proved to be the last straw: ABC canceled “Roseanne” within hours via a terse statement: “Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show.”

“I never would do that! And I didn’t do that. And if people think that I did that it just kills me,” Barr continued. “I didn’t do that, although they think I did. And if they do think that I am so sorry that I — ya know, it was so unclear and stupid. I’m very sorry but I don’t think that, I never would do that.”

Asked whether she regrets the offending tweet, Barr was unambiguous: “Of course, no I don’t excuse it. I horribly regret it. Are you kidding? I’ve lost everything. And I regretted it before I lost everything and I said to God, ‘I am willing to accept whatever consequences this brings because I know I’ve done wrong.’ I’m willing to accept what the consequences are. And I do, and I have.”

Earlier this week, ABC announced that “Roseanne” spinoff called “The Conners” would premiere this fall — and that Barr would not be included.

