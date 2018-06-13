You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Emmys: Can ‘Roseanne’ Still Land Nominations For Cast and Crew? — Screen Talk Emmy Edition Podcast

Episode 3: Also, a look at this year's guest and supporting actor and actress categories for drama.

3 hours ago

ROSEANNE - "Knee Deep" - Roseanne's knee gets worse so Dan is forced to a make an important work decision; but when a major storm hits Lanford, their fortunes change for the better. Later, Darlene realizes she has to go back to her first passion . writing, on the ninth episode and season finale of the revival of "Roseanne," TUESDAY, MAY 22 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Adam Rose)LAURIE METCALF, AMES MCNAMARA, JAYDEN REY, LECY GORANSON, EMMA KENNEY, ROSEANNE BARR, JOHN GOODMAN, MICHAEL FISHMAN, SARA GILBERT

“Roseanne”

ABC

The Emmy ballots are out, and certain shows that have been damaged by scandal or public perception of being tainted are still in contention. “Roseanne,” for example, is still on the hunt — even though the show was quickly canceled after star Roseanne Barr posted a racist tweet. Barr is still in the running, but an unlikely nominee. Other actors, writers, and below-the-line crew from the show deserve to still have their work recognized — but it remains to be seen whether they’ll be penalized.

Meanwhile, this episode of IndieWire’s “Screen Talk Emmy Edition” also looks at the guest and supporting drama acting categories.

Just like last year, IndieWire’s Screen Talk podcast will launch a weekly Emmy edition over the next few months to highlight the most interesting storylines and races. IndieWire editor-at-large Anne Thompson and executive editor Michael Schneider will banter each week, and also bring on the occasional guest. Here’s Episode 3 for 2018.

