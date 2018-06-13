Emmys: Can ‘Roseanne’ Still Land Nominations For Cast and Crew? — Screen Talk Emmy Edition Podcast

Episode 3: Also, a look at this year's guest and supporting actor and actress categories for drama.

The Emmy ballots are out, and certain shows that have been damaged by scandal or public perception of being tainted are still in contention. “Roseanne,” for example, is still on the hunt — even though the show was quickly canceled after star Roseanne Barr posted a racist tweet. Barr is still in the running, but an unlikely nominee. Other actors, writers, and below-the-line crew from the show deserve to still have their work recognized — but it remains to be seen whether they’ll be penalized.

Meanwhile, this episode of IndieWire’s “Screen Talk Emmy Edition” also looks at the guest and supporting drama acting categories.

Just like last year, IndieWire’s Screen Talk podcast will launch a weekly Emmy edition over the next few months to highlight the most interesting storylines and races. IndieWire editor-at-large Anne Thompson and executive editor Michael Schneider will banter each week, and also bring on the occasional guest. Here’s Episode 3 for 2018.

