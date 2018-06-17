You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Back to IndieWire

Samuel L. Jackson Shrugs Off Criticism for Allegedly Homophobic Tweet: ‘They Just Keep Tryin’

His latest joke about Donald Trump and his compatriots drew scorn.

1 min ago

Samuel L Jackson'Avengers: Infinity War' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Apr 2018

Samuel L Jackson

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Samuel L. Jackson has never been much for self censorship, and has come under fire for his most recent tweet about the Donald trump administration: “Must have been a party at The White House, Mitch [McConnell], Paul [Ryan], Rudy [Giuliani] & others were spotted wearing knee pads & carrying these lined up outside. Happy Birthday.”

Accompanying the tweet is a photo of “After Dick Mints,” a novelty item that comes with the tagline “Going down?” According to Page Six, “Firefly” actor Adam Baldwin responded, “Gay shaming?” in a since-deleted tweet. More than 1,500 people have responded to Jackson’s tweet, some in support and some in anger. Judging by his Instagram, Jackson seems unfazed:

 

This Article is related to: Film and tagged


More From IndieWire

ad