Samuel L. Jackson Shrugs Off Criticism for Allegedly Homophobic Tweet: ‘They Just Keep Tryin’

His latest joke about Donald Trump and his compatriots drew scorn.

Samuel L. Jackson has never been much for self censorship, and has come under fire for his most recent tweet about the Donald trump administration: “Must have been a party at The White House, Mitch [McConnell], Paul [Ryan], Rudy [Giuliani] & others were spotted wearing knee pads & carrying these lined up outside. Happy Birthday.”

Accompanying the tweet is a photo of “After Dick Mints,” a novelty item that comes with the tagline “Going down?” According to Page Six, “Firefly” actor Adam Baldwin responded, “Gay shaming?” in a since-deleted tweet. More than 1,500 people have responded to Jackson’s tweet, some in support and some in anger. Judging by his Instagram, Jackson seems unfazed: