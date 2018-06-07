Sandra Bullock Is Still Angry About ‘Ghostbusters’ Sexist Backlash: ‘Women Are Here, We’re Not Going Anywhere’

Paul Feig's 2016 "Ghostbusters" reboot angered fans of the 1984 original who felt women could not star in the lead roles of the franchise.

As the star of “Ocean’s 8,” Sandra Bullock knows a thing or two about gender-flipping popular franchises. The decision to reboot the “Ocean’s” franchise with actresses was met with far more excitement than what happened with Paul Feig’s “Ghostbusters” reboot a couple years ago. The decision to cast Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones as the “Ghostbusters” leads resulted in sexist backlash from angry male fans of the 1984 original.

Speaking to Variety on the “Ocean’s 8” world premiere red carpet, Bullock sounded off on the backlash. The actress said it’s still impossible not to be mad about the sexist response to “Ghostbusters” two years later.

“That was unfair on a level that I can’t even not be mad about talking about,” Bullock said. “[The cast] literally walked into a firing squad. You had five of the most gifted comedian actresses on the planet — I’m just gonna leave it at that.”

The involvement of McCarthy, Wiig, Kate McKinnon, and Jones should’ve made every fan excited for “Ghostbusters,” argues Bullock. The actress also noted the movie was an undertaking made by hundreds of more people than just the four female stars and the sexist backlash gave everyone on the film a flop.

“It doesn’t just take five people to make a movie. It takes about 300, so, you know what? Let’s back off the meanness. Let’s have a year of kindness,” Bullock said. “The women are here — we’re not going anywhere. But this isn’t about just women. We like sitting at the table with men. We just want to be invited to their table as well because we like them at our table.”

“Ocean’s 8,” in which Bullock stars opposite Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, Anne Hathaway, and Rihanna, opens in theaters nationwide June 8.