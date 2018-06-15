‘Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood’ Trailer: ‘Pimp to the Stars’ Details Same Sex-Affairs of Cary Grant and Katharine Hepburn

Matt Tyrnauer's latest documentary details the life of Scotty Bowers, who arranged secret trysts for the stars of old Hollywood.

We’ve all heard the rumors, but one man was there to witness it all. Old Hollywood stars had squeaky-clean images, but in reality their lives were just as real and raunchy as the stars of today. The latest documentary from Matt Tyrnauer (“Valentino: The Last Emperor”) is a profile of the wild life of Scotty Bowers, often described as “pimp to the stars.” Using Bowers’ 2012 memoir “Full Service” as a jumping-off point, Tyrnauer reveals the plethora of same-sex love affairs and wild orgies had by Rock Hudson, Cary Grant, Katharine Hepburn and more — all facilitated by Bowers.

“That’s what we call business, baby!” Bowers says in a recently released trailer for the film, which promises to go beyond the gossip to show the humanity. A handsome ex-Marine, Bowers came to Los Angeles and immediately caught the eye of many of the town’s queer customers at the gas station he worked at on Hollywood Boulevard.

One moment in the trailer shows a fan asking Bowers if he is betraying the trust of the people he wrote about. He replies jovially: “What’s with being gay? But thanks anyhow.”

A former journalist for Vanity Fair, Tyrnauer’s “Valentino: The Last Emperor” was shortlisted for an Oscar in 2010. His other films include the Jane Jacobs documentary “Citizen Jane: Battle for the City” as well as the forthcoming “Studio 54.”

Check out the trailer below.