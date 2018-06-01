‘Star Wars’ Faces Trouble, But These Indie Movies Are Doing Great Business — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast

After an underwhelming opening weekend box office, “Solo: A Star Wars Story” has left the franchise in a questionable place. Now that Lucasfilm has fired several directors from unfinished projects and churned out four new movies one year after another, it may be time for a reality check: Is there such a thing as too much “Star Wars”? Or is there a better way for the studio to treat one of the most beloved sci-fi universes of all time?
Fortunately, that’s not the only box office story worth discussing this week. In the 200th episode of Screen Talk, Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson also look at the surprise successes of “First Reformed” and “RBG,” both of which could continue their momentum right into awards season. The co-hosts also touch on the “Roseanne” controversy and whether it could have happened in some fashion in the film world, as well as the recent legal developments facing Harvey Weinstein.
Listen to the full episode below.
Screen Talk is available on iTunes.
You can subscribe here or via RSS. Share your feedback with Thompson and Kohn on Twitter or sound off in the comments. Browse previous installments here, review the show on and be sure to let us know if you’d like to hear the hosts address specific issues in upcoming editions of Screen Talk. Check out the rest of IndieWire’s podcasts on iTunes right here.
Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.