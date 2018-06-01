‘Star Wars’ Faces Trouble, But These Indie Movies Are Doing Great Business — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast

In the 200th episode of Screen Talk, Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson celebrate two movies that are surprise commercial hits in limited release.

After an underwhelming opening weekend box office, “Solo: A Star Wars Story” has left the franchise in a questionable place. Now that Lucasfilm has fired several directors from unfinished projects and churned out four new movies one year after another, it may be time for a reality check: Is there such a thing as too much “Star Wars”? Or is there a better way for the studio to treat one of the most beloved sci-fi universes of all time?

Fortunately, that’s not the only box office story worth discussing this week. In the 200th episode of Screen Talk, Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson also look at the surprise successes of “First Reformed” and “RBG,” both of which could continue their momentum right into awards season. The co-hosts also touch on the “Roseanne” controversy and whether it could have happened in some fashion in the film world, as well as the recent legal developments facing Harvey Weinstein.

Listen to the full episode below.