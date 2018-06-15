How Film Festival Changes in L.A. Could Impact Awards Season — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast (Screen Talk Episode 202)

Plus: Does the "Jurassic World" franchise have the upper hand over "Star Wars"?

There are big changes afoot for the fall festival season, at least if you live in Los Angeles. The news that longtime AFI FEST artistic director Jacqueline Lyanga had left the festival surprised many in the industry who had felt that the festival was the city’s finest, and one that had transformed into a major awards season platform. With the plan for its next edition unclear, L.A. also faces the open question of how the Los Angeles Film Festival (aka LAFF) will play a role now that it has moved from the summer to the fall. Meanwhile, the broader festival world got another update this week, about the decision by TIFF and Sundance to increase the presence of underrepresented journalists by 20 percent. The logistics are still being sorted out, but it’s the start of an intriguing new chapter for inclusivity on the festival circuit.

These news items are the focus of this week’s episode of Screen Talk, but Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson don’t entirely abandon new releases — they also dig into “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” and why it seems like the dino franchise may have more going for it now than “Star Wars.”

Listen to the full episode below.