‘Serenity’ Trailer: Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway Go From ‘Interstellar’ Astronauts to Twisted Ex-Lovers

The noir is the latest from "Locke" writer-director Steven Knight.

“Locke” writer-director Steven Knight is back behind the camera for “Serenity,” a sexy tropical noir starring the enticing pairing of Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway. The two actors worked together on Christopher Nolan’s “Interstellar” and now play ex-lovers thrown into a rocky murder plot.

McConaughey plays a fishing boat captain on a small island in the Caribbean whose reality is altered when his ex-wife, Karen (Hathaway), and son show up seeking protection from her new violent husband (Jason Clarke). Karen’s plan is to take her husband out to sea on a fishing excursion and leave him for dead by throwing him into shark-infested waters. The supporting cast includes Djimon Hounsou, Jeremy Strong, and Diane Lane.

“Serenity” opens in theaters October 19. Watch the official trailer below.