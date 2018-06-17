Seth McFarlane Says Fox News ‘Makes Me Embarrassed to Work for This Company’

The "Family Guy" creator speaks out.

As the creator of “Family Guy,” “American Dad,” “The Cleveland Show,” and “The Orville,” Seth MacFarlane has spent nearly 20 years working for Fox. However, he called out the network’s Fox News on Twitter Saturday afternoon, saying it “makes me embarrassed to work for this company.”

MacFarlane’s comment came in response to a comment from Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, as referenced in a Tweet by Brian Stelter, host of CNN of Reliable Sources: Carlson advised viewers not to believe the word of his rivals by saying that, “if you’re looking to understand what’s actually happening in this country, always assume the opposite of whatever they’re telling you on the big news stations.”

Wrote MacFarlane: “In other words, don’t think critically, don’t consult multiple news sources, and in general, don’t use your brain. Just blindly obey Fox News. This is fringe shit, and it’s business like this that makes me embarrassed to work for this company.”

MacFarlane makes no secret of his liberal political views over the years, and has been particularly vocal in his support for gay rights.