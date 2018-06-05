‘Sharp Objects’ Trailer: Amy Adams’ HBO Summer Series Uncovers a Small Town’s Murderous Secrets

The latest book-to-screen effort from "Big Little Lies" director Jean-Marc Vallée and "Gone Girl" writer Gillian Flynn premieres on July 8.

Amy Adams, HBO, Gillian Flynn, and Jean-Marc Vallée: “Sharp Objects,” the network’s latest limited series is about as close to a summer blockbuster as 2018 TV will get.

HBO has released a full official trailer for the series, adapted by Flynn (from her own novel) and Marti Noxon (who’s having a pretty significant week herself). “Sharp Objects” stars Adams as Camille Preaker, a journalist who in the wake of finishing treatment at a psychiatric facility becomes caught up in a child murder case. To make matters more complicated, the crimes happened in her Missouri hometown, where it seems like the potential murderer is far from the only person with secrets to hide.

This latest glimpse has the biggest look yet at Patricia Clarkson as Adora, Camille’s mom. (Something tells us that “The house is not up to par for visitors” is maybe understating things a bit.) In addition to reconnecting with her mother, Camille’s investigation also leads her to cross paths with Richard Willis (Chris Messina), a detective also interested in the case.

As with last year’s hit “Big Little Lies,” Vallée is on board to direct each of the series’ eight episodes, which begin airing next month. Alongside Adams, Clarkson, and Messina, the “Sharp Objects” ensemble also includes Elizabeth Perkins, Eliza Scanlen, Madison Davenport Matt Craven, and Taylor John Smith.

Watch the full trailer (including a large number of Confederate flags) below:

“Sharp Objects” premieres July 8 on HBO.

