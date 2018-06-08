‘Siberia’ Trailer: Keanu Reeves Learns the Hard Way That Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend — Watch

"Frank & Lola" helmer Matthew Ross directed the romantic crime drama.

Now that the world has come to its senses and begun treating Keanu Reeves as the treasure he is, we can start anticipating new movies from him with cautious optimism once again. His latest is “Siberia,” which brings him to the cold heart of Russia so that he can attempt to salvage a diamond deal gone wrong. Watch the trailer below.

Here’s the tantalizingly brief synopsis: “When a business deal in Russia goes south, a U.S. diamond merchant (Keanu Reeves) and his lover (Ana Ularu) are caught in a lethal crossfire between the buyer and federal intelligence service.” Not mentioned there but very present in the trailer is Pasha D. Lychnikoff, who plays the baddie threatening to ruin things for our heroes.

Molly Ringwald (yes, that Molly Ringwald), Aleks Paunovic, and Veronica Ferres co-star in the film, which was directed by “Frank & Lola” helmer Matthew Ross. “Siberia” is in theaters next Wednesday, June 13/