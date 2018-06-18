You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘Sicario 2’ First Reactions Praise Sequel as ‘Superb’ and ‘Really Amazing,’ Critics Left Wanting Third Movie

The "Sicario" sequel may not have the strength of Denis Villeneuve behind the camera, but it's still earning strong reactions from critics.

“Soldado”

Making a sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s “Sicario” felt unneeded to most fans when the project was first announced, and the fact Villeneuve, Emily Blunt, and cinematographer Roger Deakins would not be returning created more ill will. Despite some skepticism, it turns out fans have nothing to worry about. First reactions to the film, officially titled “Sicario 2: Day of the Soldado,” have landed on social media and they are all enthusiastic.

“Sicario 2” is being called “amazing,” “superb,” and “fantastic” in the first round of reactions. Uproxx’s Mike Ryan says the movie is “tense and gritty,” while The Playlist’s Gregory Ellwood says the sequel has “unexpected heartbreaking moments,” plus “strong performances” from Benicio Del Toro and Josh Brolin.

“Day of the Soldado” finds Del Toro’s Alejandro being recruited once again by Brolin’s U.S. government agent Matt Graver to kidnap the daughter of an infamous drug kingpin. The plan is to use the kidnapping to start a war between two drug cartels that will hopefully wipe both of them off the map. When the plan is exposed, Alejandro is ordered to execute the daughter (Isabela Moner), but not even a trained assassin like Alejandro is willing to murder a child. The movie is directed by Italian filmmaker Stefano Sollima.

“Sollima gave me the sequel I thought I didn’t want,” Variety’s Kristopher Tapley said. “Wonderful storytelling economy. Wicked sense of tension throughout. Brolin/Del Toro step it up. [Taylor] Sheridan is a beast on the page, man. Love. It.”

Numerous critics agree “Sicario 2” will leave fans wanting a third installment in the expected trilogy. The movie opens nationwide June 29. Check out the first reactions below.

