‘Sicario 2’ First Reactions Praise Sequel as ‘Superb’ and ‘Really Amazing,’ Critics Left Wanting Third Movie

The "Sicario" sequel may not have the strength of Denis Villeneuve behind the camera, but it's still earning strong reactions from critics.

Making a sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s “Sicario” felt unneeded to most fans when the project was first announced, and the fact Villeneuve, Emily Blunt, and cinematographer Roger Deakins would not be returning created more ill will. Despite some skepticism, it turns out fans have nothing to worry about. First reactions to the film, officially titled “Sicario 2: Day of the Soldado,” have landed on social media and they are all enthusiastic.

“Sicario 2” is being called “amazing,” “superb,” and “fantastic” in the first round of reactions. Uproxx’s Mike Ryan says the movie is “tense and gritty,” while The Playlist’s Gregory Ellwood says the sequel has “unexpected heartbreaking moments,” plus “strong performances” from Benicio Del Toro and Josh Brolin.

“Day of the Soldado” finds Del Toro’s Alejandro being recruited once again by Brolin’s U.S. government agent Matt Graver to kidnap the daughter of an infamous drug kingpin. The plan is to use the kidnapping to start a war between two drug cartels that will hopefully wipe both of them off the map. When the plan is exposed, Alejandro is ordered to execute the daughter (Isabela Moner), but not even a trained assassin like Alejandro is willing to murder a child. The movie is directed by Italian filmmaker Stefano Sollima.

“Sollima gave me the sequel I thought I didn’t want,” Variety’s Kristopher Tapley said. “Wonderful storytelling economy. Wicked sense of tension throughout. Brolin/Del Toro step it up. [Taylor] Sheridan is a beast on the page, man. Love. It.”

Numerous critics agree “Sicario 2” will leave fans wanting a third installment in the expected trilogy. The movie opens nationwide June 29. Check out the first reactions below.

Taylor Sheridan’s sequel Sicario: Day of the Soldado deepens the characters played by Josh Brolin and Benicio del Toro in unexpected ways. Director Stefano Sollimo delivers. June 29. — Anne Thompson (@akstanwyck) June 15, 2018

SICARIO: DAY OF THE SOLDADO is, surprisingly, pretty awesome. Tense, gritty, and ends on a note where I want more. Benicio del Toro is amazing. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) June 15, 2018

Saw Sicario: Day of the Soldado last night. It’s FANTASTIC. It’s doesn’t have the visual splendor of Villeneuve’s first film, but Taylor Sheridan’s screenplay is SUPERB. Film has unexpected heartbreaking moments and strong performances from Del Toro and Brolin. pic.twitter.com/SH5gGOQnvv — Gregory Ellwood 🎬 (@TheGregoryE) June 15, 2018

Moreover, Soldado is VERY timely. There is little black and white on the border between Mexico and the US. It’s a grey zone and Sheridan’s script isn’t afraid to go there. It’s a dramatic thriller with something to say. Go see it, because I can’t wait to see a third chapter. — Gregory Ellwood 🎬 (@TheGregoryE) June 15, 2018

Moreover, SOLDADO should have been at CANNES either in or out of competition. I heard the festival wanted it, but the decision was made note to go even though Del Toro was Un Certain Regard jury prez. Would have been a strong critical kick off for them and much needed buzz. — Gregory Ellwood 🎬 (@TheGregoryE) June 15, 2018

I’m told I can now tell you this tweet referenced “Sicario: Day of the Soldado.” https://t.co/Cz7YgoXlZV — Kristopher Tapley (@kristapley) June 15, 2018

It’s gooooood. Or at the very least, straight up my alley. Sollima gave me the sequel I thought I didn’t want. Wonderful storytelling economy. Wicked sense of tension throughout. Wolski goes to TOWN. Brolin/Del Toro step it up. Sheridan is a beast on the page, man. Love. It. — Kristopher Tapley (@kristapley) June 15, 2018

Isabela Moner is stellar as well. And the film is dedicated to Jóhann Jóhannsson, of course, whose work is well-respected by Hildur Guðnadóttir (a cellist on the first). “The Beast” gets such a badass reprise, though. Anyway, I’ll see it again ASAP. — Kristopher Tapley (@kristapley) June 15, 2018

Happy to report ‘Sicario: Day of the Soldado’ is *extremely* well made and features fantastic performances from Josh Brolin and Benecio del Toro. As you might expect, Taylor Sheridan’s screenplay is excellent. Really hope the film does well so they can complete the trilogy. pic.twitter.com/hLkly137jA — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) June 15, 2018

Dark doesn’t begin to describe SICARIO: DAY OF THE SOLDADO. It’s fucked up and I kinda loved it. Maybe not quite as much as the first film, but Brolin & Benicio are FIRE & Taylor Sheridan proves again why he’s one of the best writers in town. Not a perfect sequel but VERY badass — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) June 15, 2018

Sicario 2 or Soldado or whatever we’re calling it is really amazing. Tense, thrilling, and surprising with solidly orchestrated set pieces and real emotion. It’s like “Clear and Present Danger” for a new generation (I mean that in a good way). And bring on part 3 (please). pic.twitter.com/wfMMlSfmEd — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) June 15, 2018

