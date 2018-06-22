‘Silk’ Movie: Sony Developing ‘Spider-Man’ Spinoff, Featuring Korean-American Superheroine — Report

Sony and producer Amy Pascal are hopeful about bringing the superhero created by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos to the big screen.

Sony and producer Amy Pascal are in the early stages of developing a movie adaptation of the Marvel comic book series based on the superhero “Silk,” Deadline reports. The character was created by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos and debuted in 2014. Silk is a Korean-American superhero and the alter ego of Cindy Moon, who was bit by the same radioactive spider that turned Peter Parker into Spider-Man. Cindy and Peter attend the same high school in Queens, New York.

“Silk” would another major push for inclusivity in the superhero tentpole space. Following the blockbuster successes of “Wonder Woman” and “Black Panther,” studios are actively seeking more inclusive blockbusters. “Captain Marvel,” opening in March 2019, will be Marvel’s first tentpole headlined by a solo female superhero.

Sony’s upcoming superhero films include “Venom,” which opens in theaters October 5. Pascal is also behind “Venom,” as well as a film adaptation of the “Silver & Black” comic book series. An individual close to the project also confirmed to The Wrap Sony is developing the “Silk” comic book as a film.

IndieWire has reached out to Sony for further comment. Visit Marvel’s official website for more inflation on the Silk character.

