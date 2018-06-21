‘Skate Kitchen’ Trailer: ‘The Wolfpack’ Director’s Narrative Debut Stars Jaden Smith and a Badass Girl Skate Crew

Crystal Moselle puts her innate talent for letting real-life characters breathe onscreen to use in this stylish portrait of teen friendship.

When “The Wolfpack” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2015, Crystal Moselle’s fascinating portrait of homeschooled cinephiles was all anyone could talk about. Three years later, Moselle’s innate knack for finding authentic characters has led to “Skate Kitchen,” her narrative feature debut which just released a visually compelling first trailer. The film premiered at Sundance earlier this year to largely positive reviews, with IndieWire’s Eric Kohn writing: “The streetwise alternative to ‘Girls,’ the movie weaves together such a complete vision of its subjects that the rest of the world barely exists.”

Per the official synopsis: “Camille, an introverted teenage skateboarder (newcomer Rachelle Vinberg) from Long Island, meets and befriends an all-girl, New York City-based skateboarding crew called Skate Kitchen. She falls in with the in-crowd, has a falling-out with her mother, and falls for a mysterious skateboarder guy (Jaden Smith), but a relationship with him proves to be trickier to navigate than a kickflip.”

Magnolia will release the film on August 10 2018. Check out the gorgeous trailer below.

