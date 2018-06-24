‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’: Tom Holland ‘Accidentally’ Reveals Title on Instagram — Watch

His habit of inadvertently sharing spoilers has turned into an inside joke.

We’ve known for some time now that a sequel to “Spider-Man: Homecoming” is in the works, but we didn’t know the title — until now. Tom Holland, who has a habit of inadvertently revealing spoilers, made good on his reputation by “accidentally” revealing that his next film will be called “Spider-Man: Far From Home” in an Instagram video yesterday. Watch below, but beware of spoilers if you’ve yet to see “Avengers: Infinity War.”

“I wanted to apologize because there’s no real revelations coming out this weekend about ‘Spider-Man 2,'” he says as the video begins. “I don’t know much about it. I’m a little confused because I died, so I don’t really know how it all comes into play,” he adds, referring to Spidey’s fate at the end of “Infinity War.”

Then the “accidental” reveal: “What I do know is I got the new script, I’m super excited to read it, and it’s gonna be great,” he says as he holds up a tablet that clearly reads “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” “So yeah, ‘Spider-Man 2.’ Let’s do this.”

Spider-Man was among the many, many heroes to disintegrate into dust at the end of “Infinity War,” though the fact that a sequel to last year’s “Homecoming” had already been announced was a clear giveaway that he shan’t remain dead for long. In any case, “Far From Home” is due in theaters July 5, 2019.

