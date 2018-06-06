‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Official Trailer: Peter Parker Teaches Miles Morales How to be a Web-Slinger

The animated superhero movie features the voices of "Dope" breakout Shameik Moore and Jake Johnson.

Tom Holland’s appearance in “Avengers: Infinity War” isn’t the only time we’re going to be seeing Peter Parker or Spider-Man on the big screen in 2018. Sony has released the official trailer for “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” the upcoming animated superhero film from the minds of Phil Lord and Chris Miller. The former wrote the movie, which is directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman.

“Into the Spider-Verse” introduces the young Miles Morales to the big screen. “Dope” breakout Shameik Moore voices the young Spider-Man, who ends becoming the protégé of Peter Parker. “New Girl” star Jake Johnson voices Parker, which means fans will be getting two Spider-Man characters for the price of one in “Into the Spider-Verse.” Mahershala Ali and Brian Tyree Henry also have voice roles in the film. Hailee Steinfeld shows up at the end of the trailer as Gwen Stacy.

Watch the “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” trailer below. The movie opens in theaters December 14.