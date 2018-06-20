‘Star Wars’ Spinoff Films on Obi-Wan and Boba Fett Put on Hold Following Bad ‘Solo’ Box Office — Report

The studio is allegedly turning its attention away from "A Star Wars Story" movies and towards "Episode IX" and new trilogies.

Lucasfilm is allegedly changing course on its plans for the future of the “Star Wars” movie universe. Sources close to the studio tell Collider all “Star Wars” spinoff films are being put on hold following the mixed critical response and poor box office for “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” The Han Solo spinoff opened May 25 and has still not crossed the $200 million mark at the U.S. box office as of June 20, making it the lowest grossing title of the Disney-backed “Star Wars” era.

The future “A Star Wars Story” films included spinoffs centered around Obi-Wan Kenobi and Boba Fett. News broke last month “Logan” director James Mangold was boarding the Boba Fett movie as writer and director, while rumors have been swirling for months about the potential Obi-Wan spinoff. “The Reader” director Stephen Daldry was first reported to be directing the film. Last month, reports surfaced the film would be a prequel to “A New Hope” and not an Obi-Wan origin story. Collider reports the Obi Wan spinoff was in “active development,” but now both films are being put on hold in the wake of “Solo.”

According to Collider, Lucasfilm is shifting its focus to J.J. Abrams’ “Star Wars: Episode IX,” which will close out the trilogy led by Daisy Ridley and John Boyega, and a future trilogy to be directed by “The Last Jedi” director Rian Johnson. Lucasfilm announced last November Johnson was sticking with the universe to create a trilogy centered around new characters and an original, non-Skywalker story.

