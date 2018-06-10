Stephen Colbert Makes a ‘Star Wars’ Trailer for All the ‘Racist, Misogynist Nerds’ Who Bullied Kelly Marie Tran — Watch

The actress recently left social media following months of harassment.

After months of harassment, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” actress Kelly Marie Tran wiped her social media accounts earlier this week. This led to an outpouring support from both fans and colleagues, and now Stephen Colbert has chimed in as well. After condemning the “racist trolls” who attacked Tran for “her ethnicity, her appearance, and her sex,” the “Late Show” host presented a new “Star Wars” trailer designed to trigger “racist, misogynist nerds.”

“There’s some troubling news from a galaxy far, far away and a long time ago,” Colbert begins. “‘Star Wars’ actress Kelly Marie Tran, who played Rose in ‘The Last Jedi,’ has been bullied off Instagram after being harassed by racist trolls. That is terrible, but it is good to see Roseanne staying busy.”

“They attacked this beautiful, talented young actress for her ethnicity, her appearance, and her sex. And may I remind you: Kelly Marie Tran is the first lead woman in a ‘Star Wars’ movie who is not white. So, just to teach these fanboys a lesson, we here at ‘The Late Show’ have partnered with Lucasfilm to create a new ‘Star Wars’ movie — and we’ve got the world premiere of the exclusive trailer right now.”

Then the narration: “In 2019 comes the first ‘Star Wars’ movie specifically designed to make racist, misogynist nerds mad. Starring Kelly Marie Tran as Rose Tico — yeah, she’s the main character now; all the cool male characters like Kylo Ren and Poe Dameron fell into a big hole after Rey cut their penises off. Plus, the lady Ghostbusters are here for some reason, the new female Doctor Who, and this girl wearing a “Rick and Morty” t-shirt — but it’s like, does she even really watch the show?”

“We’ve got two words for you: woke porgs,” the narrator continues. “Also, Darth Maul is now an intersectional feminist and Chewbacca was a woman the whole time. ‘Star Wars Episode IX: Shut the Hell Up, You Broken, Hateful Dweebs.” Watch below.