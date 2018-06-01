‘Suspiria’ Exclusive Posters: Luca Guadagnino Is Going to Make You Tremble With Fear

Luca Guadagnino's reimagining of Dario Argento's horror classic is one of the fall's most anticipated titles.

Few movies opening in theaters this fall carry the weight of expectations like Luca Guadagnino’s “Suspiria.” Not only is the film the director’s follow-up release to his universally beloved “Call Me By Your Name,” but it’s also a reimagining of one of the most iconic horror films ever made. Guadagnino has been adamant his version of Dario Argento’s 1977 horror film is more an homage and less of a remake, and IndieWire is excited to exclusively debut four new posters for the movie.

“Suspiria” reunites Guadagnino with his “A Bigger Splash” star Dakota Johnson. The actress plays the role of Susie Bannion, an aspiring dancer who uncovers a sinister secret within her dance company. The supporting cast includes Tilda Swinton, Mia Goth, Chloë Grace Moretz, and original “Suspiria” star Jessica Harper.

Amazon debuted the first footage from “Suspiria” at CinemaCon earlier this year, and the graphic violence displayed on screen caused an insane reaction from the press. Guadagnino never makes the same film twice, so expect the horror film to be a huge left turn from “Call Me By Your Name.”

“Suspiria” opens in theaters November 2. Check out a collection of exclusive teaser posters below.

Amazon Studios

