‘Suspiria’ First Trailer: Luca Guadagnino Unleashes a Hellish Nightmare on Dakota Johnson

The first footage from the director's Dario Argento reimagining has arrived to make you speechless.

Sit down and hold your breath: The first trailer for Luca Guadagnino’s “Suspiria” has debuted and it’s a stunner. Amazon Studios horrified press at CinemaCon when it debuted the first footage from the director’s reimagining of Dario Argento’s horror classic, and now everyone can see what the buzz is about in the teaser trailer below.

Described by Guadagnino as an homage and not a remake, “Suspiria” follows Dakota Johnson as an aspiring dancer who uncovers something evil within her prestigious dance company. The film marks a reunion between Guadagnino and Johnson after “A Bigger Splash.” The supporting cast includes Mia Goth, Chloe Grace Moretz, original “Suspiria” star Jessica Harper, and Guadagnino regular Tilda Swinton.

“Suspiria” arrives in theaters almost a year after Guadagnino’s previous effort, “Call Me By Your Name.” Amazon Studios will open the horror film in theaters November 2.