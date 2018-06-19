TV Critics Nominate ‘Killing Eve,’ ‘Atlanta,’ ‘The Americans’ for 2018 TCA Awards

Members of the Television Critics Association also recognized "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and Bill Hader's "Barry."

Sorry, Emmys, but the only awards show you can really trust — because they’re voted on by critics and journalists — have stolen your thunder. The Television Critics Association has announced its nominees for the 2018 TCA Awards, which features an eclectic group of nominees with a heavy emphasis on once-presumed underdogs.

“Killing Eve” didn’t just slay viewers (in a good way) this year, but is the leader in nominations with five mentions, including Outstanding Individual Achievement in Drama recognition for both stars Jodie Corner and Sandra Oh.

Also represented well is FX’s “The Americans,” which has been a TCA favorite in years past and racked up four nominations for its final season, including honors for Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys, as well as Outstanding Achievement in Drama and Program of the Year.

Other shows receiving multiple nods include “Atlanta,” “The Good Place,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Barry,” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” A new category, Outstanding Achievement In Sketch/Variety Shows, recognized “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” and

“Saturday Night Live.”

In the official release, Daniel Fienberg, TCA President and TV Critic for The Hollywood Reporter noted that “The success of shows like ‘Killing Eve’ and ‘The Americans’ and ‘Barry’ all underline what a killer year this was for TV. My sincerest apologies for that pun. It’s an exciting time for television and the TCA Awards nominations show how much great programming there is and how it can be found anywhere and for every audience.”

On a network level, FX led all networks with 10 nominations, followed by Netflix with nine and NBC with seven. The winners of the TCA Awards will be announced in coordination with the 2018 Summer TCA Press Tour, running from Wednesday, July 25 through Wednesday, August 8. The ceremony will be hosted by Robin Thede of BET’s “The Rundown.” Check out the full list of nominees below.

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve” – BBC America

Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” – FX

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” – Hulu

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve” – BBC America

Matthew Rhys, “The Americans” – FX

Keri Russell, “The Americans” – FX

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things” – FX

Rachel Bloom, “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” – The CW

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – Amazon

Ted Danson, “The Good Place” – NBC

Donald Glover, “Atlanta” – FX (2017 Winner in Category)

Bill Hader, “Barry” – HBO

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” – CNN

“60 Minutes” – CBS

“Blue Planet 2” – BBC America

“The Rachel Maddow Show” – MSNBC

“The Vietnam War” – PBS

“Wild Wild Country” – Netflix

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY

“The Great British Baking Show” – PBS

“Nailed It!” – Netflix

“Project Runway” – Lifetime

“Queer Eye” – Netflix

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” – VH1

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” – PBS Kids

“Elena of Avalor” – Disney Channel

“Muppet Babies” – Disney Junior

“Odd Squad” – PBS Kids

“Sesame Street” – HBO

“Sofia the First” – Disney Junior

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SKETCH/VARIETY SHOWS

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” – TBS

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” – ABC

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” – HBO

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” – NBC

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” – CBS

“Saturday Night Live” – NBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIE OR MINISERIES

“Alias Grace” – Netflix

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” – FX

“Howards End” – Starz

“Patrick Melrose” – Showtime

“The Tale” – HBO

“Twin Peaks: The Return” – Showtime

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

“Barry” – HBO

“Counterpart” – Starz

“GLOW” – Netflix

“Killing Eve” – BBC America

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – Amazon

“Mindhunter” – Netflix

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

“The Americans” – FX

“The Crown” – Netflix

“The Good Fight” – CBS All Access

“The Handmaid’s Tale” – Hulu (2017 Winner in Category)

“Killing Eve” – BBC America

“This Is Us” – NBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

“Atlanta” – FX (2017 Winner in Category)

“Barry” – HBO

“GLOW” – Netflix

“The Good Place” – NBC

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – Amazon

“One Day at a Time” – Netflix

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

“The Americans” – FX

“Atlanta” – FX

“The Good Place” – NBC

“The Handmaid’s Tale” – Hulu (2017 Winner in Category)

“Killing Eve” – BBC America

“This Is Us” – NBC

