Terry Gilliam Sounds Off on Superhero Movies: ‘I Hate Them. It’s Bullshit. Come On, Grow Up!’

Don't expect any reactions from Gilliam on "Black Panther" or "Avengers: Infinity War."

“Black Panther” and “Avengers: Infinity War” are the two biggest movies of the year so far, but don’t ask Terry Gilliam about them. The filmmaker slammed the superhero genre during an interview with CineNando (via The Playlist), killing any hopes fan might have about Gilliam making his own superhero film one day.

“I hate superheroes. It’s bullshit. Come on, grow up!” Gilliam said when asked how his new film, “The Man Who Killed Don Quixote,” fits into a Hollywood system dominated by superhero films. “We’re not going to be teenagers for the rest of our lives.”

“It’s great to dream of great powers. Superheroes are all about power. That’s what I don’t like about superheroes,” the director continued. “They’ve gotta beat the other powerful superheroes. Come on, a bit of peace, love, and understanding is what we need.”

Gilliam debuted his long-in-the-works “Don Quixote” at the Cannes Film Festival last month to mixed reviews. While the film has already opened in France, “Don Quixote” was dropped by its original U.S. distributor Amazon Studios and is currently seeking a domestic distributor. Gilliam premiered the movie at Cannes following a legal battle in which a former producer on the movie attempted to block the director from debuting “Don Quixote” without his permission.