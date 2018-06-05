‘The Addams Family’ First Look: Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, and More Will Voice Animated Reboot of Goth Classic

Directors Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan last worked together on 2016's "Sausage Party."

They’re creepy and they’re kooky, and they’re coming to theaters next fall. On Tuesday, MGM President Jonathan Glickman revealed the famous voices behind the studio’s upcoming animated remake of “The Addams Family.” Oscar Issac and Academy Award-winner Charlize Theron (“Monster”) will lead the cast, collaborating for the first time as spouses Gomez and Morticia Addams.

Playing their dour progeny are Chloë Grace Moretz (Wednesday Addams), star of this year’s Sundance Grand Jury Prize winner “The Miseducation of Cameron Post,” and “Stranger Things” regular Finn Wolfhard (Pugsley Addams). Rounding out the mansion on Cemetery Lane are Uncle Fester (Nick Kroll) and Grandmama (reigning “Hello, Dolly!” Tony-winner Bette Midler).

Charles Addams first published his namesake cartoon family in 1938 in The New Yorker, where they continued to appear for 50 years. This film will introduce a new villainess, reality TV makeover host Margaux Needler, who is “consumed with a desire for absolute suburban, pastel perfection,” and voiced by 2018 Best Supporting Actress Oscar victor Allison Janney (“I, Tonya”).

“Sausage Party” co-directors Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan will oversee the project, now underway at Vancouver’s Cinesite Studios. Producers include Vernon, “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” veteran Gail Berman and Joe Earley, both of The Jackal Group; Kevin Miserocchi, and Andrew Mittman (“LBJ”).

Deadline reports that the original script was written by Pamela Pettler of “Corpse Bride,” and revised by Matt Lieberman, who is also penning the Warner Bros. animated film “Scooby.” According to MGM, Lieberman will be the credited screenwriter on “The Addams Family.” Plans for this film were unveiled in 2017, but MGM’s interest dates back to at least 2013.

The household has been the subject of two sitcoms and animated series apiece, as well as three live-action films released in the ’90s: “The Addams Family,” “Addams Family Values,” and “Addams Family Reunion.” Barry Sonnenfeld directed the first two, which featured Raúl Juliá, Angelica Houston, Christina Ricci, and Jimmy Workman as the four central family members. Juliá died in 1994; Tim Curry and Darryl Hannah portrayed Gomez and Morticia in the David Payne-directed third installment.

MGM’s “The Addams Family” will be released October 11, 2019.

