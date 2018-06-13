‘The Children Act’ Trailer: Emma Thompson Judges a Fateful Case in Oscar-Friendly Ian McEwan Adaptation

Thompson must decide the fate of a religious teenager refusing a blood transfusion in the drama from "Iris" director Richard Eyre.

It’s been 25 years since Emma Thompson won Best Actress at the Academy Awards for her work in “Howard’s End,” but she may have another shot this year with “The Children Act.” Adapted by Ian McEwan from his own novel and directed by Richard Eyre (“Notes on a Scandal,” “Iris”), “The Children Act” tackles two pillars of modern society in one fell swoop: Religion and the law. From the look of the gripping first trailer, Thompson has found a challenging role and script worthy of her formidable talent.

The two-time Oscar winner plays British High Court judge Fiona, charmingly referred to as “My Lady” throughout the trailer, who must decide a life or death case concerning the fate of a teenage boy. In the midst of one of the most challenging cases of her career, her husband (Stanley Tucci) makes a shocking revelation that sends her into an emotional crisis. The case involves the seventeen-year-old Adam (“Dunkirk” actor Fionn Whitehead), a Jehovah’s Witness suffering from leukimia who is refusing a life-saving blood transfusion on religious grounds. When Fiona makes the unusual decision to visit Adam’s hospital bed, the two forge a profound connection that causes them both to question their beliefs.

A24 will release “The Children Act” in theaters on September 14. The film will be available on DIRECTV on August 16.

Watch the powerful first trailer below.