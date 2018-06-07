‘The Girl in the Spider’s Web’ First Trailer: Claire Foy Shocks as Lisbeth Salander

Foy is the latest actress to put her mark on Stieg Larsson's iconic literary character following Rooney Mara and Noomi Rapace.

Claire Foy recently starred in Steven Soderbergh’s “Unsane,” but her big screen breakthrough is no doubt on the way thanks to “The Girl in the Spider’s Web.” The Emmy-nominated actress from “The Crown” is taking on the role of Lisbeth Salander, the hacker created by author Stieg Larsson and previously played on the big screen by Rooney Mara and Noomi Rapace.

While Foy’s status will be elevated by her turn as Salander, “The Girl in the Spider’s Web” should also be something of a breakthrough for director Fede Álvarez. The filmmaker has made a name for himself in the horror world thanks to “Evil Dead” and “Don’t Breathe.” “Spider’s Web” was adapted by Steven Knight (“Eastern Promises,” “Locke”) from the novel by David Lagercrantz.

Columbia Pictures/MGM will open “The Girl in the Spider’s Web” in theaters November 9. Watch the first official trailer below.