‘The Hate U Give’ Trailer: A Teenager Witnesses a Police Shooting in Black Lives Matter–Inspired Drama — Watch

Amandla Stenberg stars in the adaptation of the bestselling novel.

20th Century Fox has released the trailer for “The Hate U Give,” an adaptation of Angie Thomas’ novel of the same name. “Soul Food” helmer and “Barbershop” producer George Tillman Jr. directed the film, which finds “The Hunger Games” and “Everything, Everything” star Amandla Stenberg in her latest leading role. Watch the trailer — which premiered during the BET Awards — below.

Here’s the premise: “Starr Carter is constantly switching between two worlds: the poor, mostly black, neighborhood where she lives and the rich, mostly white, prep school she attends. The uneasy balance between these worlds is shattered when Starr witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend Khalil at the hands of a police officer. Now, facing pressures from all sides of the community, Starr must find her voice and stand up for what’s right.”

Find your voice, change the world. Based on the #1 New York Times bestseller, #TheHateUGive is in theaters October 19. pic.twitter.com/Oj0WnPpXBD — The Hate U Give (@TheHateUGive) June 25, 2018

Regina Hall, KJ Apa, Sabrina Carpenter, Common, Anthony Mackie, and Issa Rae co-star in the film, which was adapted by Audrey Wells. “The Hate U Give” arrives in theaters on October 19.

